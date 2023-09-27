5 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Step into the lap of modern luxury with this exceptional four-bedroom home, nestled within the serene beauty of Boat Harbour.
This residence is a testament to contemporary elegance and comfort, meticulously designed to offer you a lifestyle of pure opulence in one of the region's most sought-after enclaves.
Step out from the open plan living area and be captivated by outdoor entertaining area, where you can enjoy dinner, privacy and overlook the beautiful National Park at your back door.
You'll be captivated by the tranquility of bushland views which expand to your own private easy-care backyard.
This beautiful home comes with four exceptionally spacious bedrooms, each thoughtfully crafted to provide a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation.
The main bedroom stands out with its walk-in robe, an embodiment of convenience and luxury that streamlines your daily routine. The remaining bedrooms offer equally inviting spaces, ensuring that every member of your household enjoys their own private sanctuary.
Plus, there is a versatile fifth bedroom that can accommodate your evolving lifestyle needs with ease as you need.
The true heart of this residence is its expansive open-plan living area, where modern finishes meld seamlessly with abundant natural light.
The kitchen, a chef's dream, strikes the perfect balance between functionality and style, creating a culinary haven that beckons for creative culinary endeavors.
It's the ideal space for preparing meals while remaining connected to the activities in the adjoining living and dining areas.
Additionally, two separate lounge/living spaces enhance the versatility of the layout, offering ample room for relaxation and entertainment, whether it's a cozy evening in or hosting guests for memorable gatherings.
FA substantial array of solar panels, not only reduce your energy costs but also reflect a commitment to environmentally friendly living.
Nestled within the picturesque Boat Harbour, this meticulously designed residence is more than just a home; it's a luxurious coastal haven that promises a life of comfort, elegance, and sustainability.
With its indulgent bedrooms, versatile living spaces, eco-friendly features and proximity to the beach, it's a testament to the seamless integration of modernity and the coastal lifestyle.
This home is an opportunity to live life to the fullest, surrounded by the natural beauty of Boat Harbour and the comforts of contemporary luxury.
