$2.6m sports amenities block on way for Medowie's Yulong Oval

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 22 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:35pm
An artist's impression of the $2.6 million amenities facility at Medowie's Yulong Oval. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of the $2.6 million amenities facility at Medowie's Yulong Oval. Picture supplied

Touch football, soccer and cricket clubs in Medowie will soon be equipped with a new $2.6 million sports amenities building catering to their current and future needs at Yulong Oval.

