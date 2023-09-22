$2.6m sports amenities block on way for Medowie's Yulong Oval

Touch football, soccer and cricket clubs in Medowie will soon be equipped with a new $2.6 million sports amenities building catering to their current and future needs at Yulong Oval.
The new contemporary designed building will replace the existing amenities and features unisex toilets, an accessible toilet, change rooms, a kiosk, storage, and a room for referees/first aid purposes.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said the design also features an undercover area for spectators within the building footprint.
"These new facilities are like taking a leap into the future, allowing for sporting participant growth for males and females," Mr Palmer said.
"After the buzz from the Women's Soccer World Cup and the success of the Matildas, it's a no brainer that we need to provide facilities that cater to inclusiveness, which is exactly what this new facility at Yulong Oval will provide.
"Once complete, Medowie will be ready to host both local level and state wide sporting carnivals - bring it on we say."
Port Hunter Touch Football, Medowie Football Club, and Medowie Cricket Club all call Yulong Oval home, and worked closely with Council to design a facility that caters to the sporting clubs' daily needs and provides an all-inclusive space for participants.
Councillor Jason Wells said the new amenities building will be a great asset for the Medowie community.
"It looks like it's going to be such a wonderful facility that can be enjoyed by participants of all ages, their families and friends," Cr Wells said.
"Being involved in local sport in Medowie myself, I know how valuable a facility like this is to the clubs and the wider community - it's such a huge win."
The $2.6 million funding for this project has been secured through the NSW Government Regional Sport Facility Fund, NSW Club Grant scheme, Stronger Communities Fund and developer contributions.
The construction of the new amenities building will start once the old amenities have been demolished. Keep up to date at pscouncil.info/Yulong-Oval-Medowie
