Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Williamtown Air Show 2023: tickets on sale in October for RAAF base open day

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 23 2023 - 8:00am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WATCH a fighter jet tear past the foreshore, a military dog drag a dummy from a car, drones race, and get up close with air force planes old and new.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.