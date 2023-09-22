Visitors and locals can explore Nelson Bay in a whole new way with two exciting new activities starting soon.
The Scavenger Hunt Nelson Bay is a fun adventure for all ages, starting at the Visitor Information Centre, participants follow clues and answer questions to solve a mystery phrase.
Mayor Ryan Palmer is encouraging families and children to come along to the Visitor Information Centre this Sunday (September 24) to enjoy a day of free festivities before undertaking the hunt.
"The official launch of the Scavenger Hunt is this weekend, and it's a great way to get out and explore Nelson Bay with the whole family," Cr Palmer said.
"As part of the official launch, we're hosting a range of free kid's activities including face painting and craft. We also have Hunter Heroes roaming Nelson Bay joining in the hunt.
"For those that can't make it on Sunday, you won't miss out. You can complete the Scavenger Hunt next time you're at the Bay - it's a permanent, free activity for all ages," he added.
For art lovers, the Art Walk is another addition to the Nelson Bay experience. The Art Walk launches on Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8, with four free guided tours.
"Over the past few years, we've supported a number of local artists to create amazing street art and murals around the Bay," Cr Palmer said.
"This was the perfect opportunity to link them all into a dedicated Art Walk, showcasing the existing works of the nine talented local artists who created these pieces.
"The guided tours are the perfect opportunity to learn more about the artist, their inspiration and the art they have created - we're expecting this to be a really popular event so make sure you book in to enjoy an in-depth Art Walk experience.
"The Art Walk is a project linked to the Port Stephens Arts, Events, and Culture Strategy and showcases local art while amplifying the vibrancy of our town centre," Mayor Palmer continued.
"We look forward to welcoming people from across Port Stephens, and beyond, to enjoy these activities and spend a day at the Bay," he added.
The Scavenger Hunt will launch on Sunday. September 24. at the Nelson Bay Visitor Information Centre. Participants can join in the hunt any time from 10am to 4pm. Collect a Scavenger Hunt map and participate in the day of activities. This is a free event and no bookings are required.
For more information, or to complete the Scavenger Hunt on another occasion, visit pscouncil.info/scav-hunt-launch
The Art Walk will launch on Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8, with free guided tours departing from the Nelson Bay Visitor Information Centre. Bookings are essential as numbers are limited. Call the Nelson Bay Visitor Information Centre on 1800 808 900 to secure your place.
For more information or to complete the Art Walk at your own leisure visit pscouncil.info/art-walk-nb
