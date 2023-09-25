Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Seabreeze Hotel head chef Geraldine Roque finalist for Best Regional Chef award

By Newsroom
Updated September 25 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seabreeze Hotel head chef Geraldine Roque with hospitality trainee Emily Busch. Picture supplied
Seabreeze Hotel head chef Geraldine Roque with hospitality trainee Emily Busch. Picture supplied

Seabreeze Hotel's head chef Geraldine Roque has been named as a finalist for culinary excellence in prestigious Australian Hotels Association Awards 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.