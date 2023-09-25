Seabreeze Hotel's head chef Geraldine Roque has been named as a finalist for culinary excellence in prestigious Australian Hotels Association Awards 2023.
Seabreeze Hotel, a renowned seaside establishment in Nelson Bay, is proud to announce its nomination as a finalist in the prestigious Australian Hotels Association (AHA) Awards in the category of Best Regional Chef.
This nomination for Best Regional Chef acknowledges Ms Roque's commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences.
Under the guidance of Ms Roque, the venue's dedication to sourcing the freshest local ingredients and delivering delectable dishes has earned the venue recognition as one of the top contenders for this esteemed award.
Affectionally known by her colleagues as Gigi, this head chef leads her team with enthusiasm and understanding.
Moving to the sparkling heart of Port Stephen's from the Philippines in 2022, Ms Roque plays an important role in the fabric of the Seabreeze community.
"I was so honoured to be nominated in the Best Regional Chef category by Hunt Hospitalty," Ms Roque said.
"Our team's passion for creating memorable culinary experiences is at the heart of what we do, and this recognition is a testament to their hard work and creativity;.
"I teach my team the importance of cooking from the heart, within your role as a chef, it's important to create dishes the way you would for a loved one every single time.
"Whether it's the catch of the day or one of our signature pizzas, Seabreeze Hotel continues to redefine the culinary landscape of Nelson Bay."
Award winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 31.
