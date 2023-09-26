Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Nelson Bay Scavenger Hunt lots of family fun

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 27 2023 - 7:14am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mini sleuths and treasurer hunters have been out in force completing the Scavenger Hunt Nelson Bay being run over the school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.