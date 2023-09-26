Nelson Bay Scavenger Hunt lots of family fun

Mini sleuths and treasurer hunters have been out in force completing the Scavenger Hunt Nelson Bay being run over the school holidays.
Starting at the Visitor Information Centre, participants follow clues and answer questions to solve a mystery phrase.
The entry pamphlets can be picked up at the information centre and participants on Sunday got some special help with Batman, Buzz Lightyear and Elsa from the Hunter Heroes patrolling the streets to spot anyone needing a hand.
Mayor Ryan Palmer said the Scavenger Hunt is a great way to get out and explore Nelson Bay with the whole family,
"For those that can't make it on Sunday, you won't miss out. You can complete the Scavenger Hunt next time you're at the Bay - it's a permanent, free activity for all ages," he said.
For art lovers, the Art Walk is another addition to the Nelson Bay experience. The Art Walk launches on Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8, with four free guided tours.
