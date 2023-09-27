What's on in Port Stephens and the surrounding area

Soldiers Point, Thursday
Tai Chi Port Stephens 108 is dedicated to the teaching of the Chinese internal arts for health as passed on by Master Moy Lin-Shin (1931-1998). He modified the traditional Yang Style 108-move Tai Chi set to maximize the health benefits realising an exercise that was good for health was more important than a martial art for fighting. Tai Chi Port Stephens is held Thursdays at 4.30pm in Soldiers Point Memorial Hall. Contact Greg Smith on 0425 362 121.
Fingal Bay, Saturday
Parkruns are free, weekly, community events. Saturday morning events are 5km and take place in parks and open spaces. Parkrun is a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate. Fingal Bay Park Run is held every Saturday from 8am at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay. For more information contact Tammy Dyson on 0419668540.
Fingal Bay Sports Club, Thursday
Free kids bingo will be held at Fingal Bay Sports Club on Thursday, October 5 from 1-2.30pm. There are 10 games of bingo and great prizes to be won.
Your library
Tomaree and Raymond Terrace libraries are the place to be for kids this school holidays. There will be a range of activities running through October 6 including T-shirt upcycling workshops (Friday 29), Lego day (Saturday 30), Super Mario Bros movie with craft (Tuesday 3) and the Pretty Amazing Jono mad science show (October 5 and 6). Call your library to book. Visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/community/events
Port Stephens Community Arts Centre Nelson Bay, September 30 to October 2
Annual Bonsai Exhibition in on this long weekend from September 30 to October 2 at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre Nelson Bay.
Nelson Bay, October 7-8
Visit the launch of the new Art Walk Nelson Bay, celebrating the vibrancy and colour of the spectacular murals and artworks dotted around Nelson Bay. These artworks showcase the skills and talents of the local Port Stephens artists who created them. Join a free one-hour guided tour to learn about each artist and the inspiration behind their work. Tours will depart the Visitor Information Centre on Saturday, October 7, at 11am and 1.30pm and Sunday, October 8 at 11am and 1.30pm. Bookings are essential - call the VIC on 1800 808 900 to reserve your spot.
Tomaree Peninsula Photography Club, October 7-8
Lovers of photography will enjoy a feast for the eyes at the two-day exhibition and open day to be held by the Tomaree Peninsular Photography Club on Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8, from 10am to 4pm. The free event will be held at the Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Soldiers Point Road and is open to all. It will include an array of works by club members who are passionate to perfect their craft and to show off the beauty of the Port Stephens area. For those interested in joining the club, the weekend event also provides an opportunity to meet with club members and find out more about the club in a relaxed fun atmosphere.
Nelson Bay Visitor Information Centre, school holidays
The Scavenger Hunt Nelson Bay is a fun adventure for all ages, starting at the Visitor Information Centre, participants follow clues and answer questions to solve a mystery phrase. Participants can join in the hunt any time from 10am to 4pm. Collect a Scavenger Hunt map and participate in the day of activities. This is a free event and no bookings are required.
