What's on in Port Stephens and the surrounding area

Lovers of photography will enjoy a feast for the eyes at the two-day exhibition and open day to be held by the Tomaree Peninsular Photography Club on Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8, from 10am to 4pm. The free event will be held at the Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Soldiers Point Road and is open to all. It will include an array of works by club members who are passionate to perfect their craft and to show off the beauty of the Port Stephens area. For those interested in joining the club, the weekend event also provides an opportunity to meet with club members and find out more about the club in a relaxed fun atmosphere.