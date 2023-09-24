Miniature forest giants stars of annual Port Stephens Bonsai Exhibition

The Port Stephens Community Art Centre Bonsai Group's amazing skills will be on display at the annual Bonsai Exhibition on the October long weekend.
Members have been busily preparing their trees and extensive display will feature a large range of trees beautifully styled to create miniature examples of forest giants on Saturday, September 30 to Monday, October 2 at the Port Stephens Community Art Centre.
The display will include both native trees endemic to Australia and more exotic examples like the stately swamp cypress from the deep south of North America or the colourful new foliage of Japanese maples.
Accompanying the bonsai trees will be accent plants to create a sense of harmony and resemble the story the tree tells. A few suiseki or viewing stones will also be on display.
Bonsai demonstrations are scheduled for 11am on both the Saturday and Sunday and will offer a great insight into the many aspects of creating and caring for your bonsai.
There will also be a good selection of bonsai and related items for sale. Many members will be available to answer any questions and help with tree selection.
A multiple choice raffle will also be available, with some great prizes donated by generous local and specialist businesses.
The Art Centre Garden Café will also be open providing light lunches, coffee and delicious home style cakes.
