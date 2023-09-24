Port Stephens Examiner
Miniature forest giants stars of annual Port Stephens Bonsai Exhibition

By Staff Reporter
Updated September 25 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 6:00am
Liz Weis and Melanie Delaney with two of the amazing Bonsai trees to be on display at the annual Bonsai Exhibition. Picture supplied.
The Port Stephens Community Art Centre Bonsai Group's amazing skills will be on display at the annual Bonsai Exhibition on the October long weekend.

