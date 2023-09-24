PM to seek consensus if 'yes' vote wins

A joint parliamentary committee will be set up to oversee the creation of the Voice to Parliament advisory group if Australians vote 'yes' in the referendum.
The committee will have co-chairs from Labor and the Coalition to ensure there is broad support for the legislation, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced yesterday.
"It will be important and that way, you won't have chopping and changing," he said. "This is a constructive proposal to go forward because if Australians vote 'yes' on October 14, I believe firmly it will be a moment of national unity."
The announcement came at a meeting of 'yes' campaigners at the Ashfield Uniting Church in Sydney's west.
Mr Albanese spoke to the congregation after participating in a smoking ceremony.
The church has called on Australians to support the Voice to Parliament, saying it will ensure Indigenous ideas and perspectives are listened to by government. "This is a defining moment for our country and a golden opportunity to create a better future for First Nations people and all Australians," Uniting NSW ACT's Emma Maiden said.
More than 53 leading health organisations have also publicly backed the voice, arguing it will lead to better health outcomes for Indigenous Australians. "Government works best when it is listening," Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation chief executive Jill Gallagher said yesterday. "The Voice will connect the communities we serve with the national government making decisions."
VicHealth, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, Cancer Council Victoria and the Victorian Healthcare Association are among the organisations that signed on to support the voice.
A 'yes' vote would ensure Indigenous health policy was no longer subject to a government's whim, the Murdoch Children's Research Institute's Graham Gee said.
"It will provide a permanent platform for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to share their wisdom, knowledge and advice to parliament on decisions affecting their own health and wellbeing," he said.
"It is a historic opportunity."
Remote voting starts today for the October 14 poll, with 61 sites set up across the country.
More than 17.67 million people have enrolled to vote.
