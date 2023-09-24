PM to seek consensus if 'yes' vote wins

Port Stephens Examiner
PM promises Joint parliamentary committee to oversee creation of Voice to Parliament

By Tara Cosoleto
September 25 2023 - 7:22am
A joint parliamentary committee will be set up to oversee the creation of the Voice to Parliament advisory group if Australians vote 'yes' in the referendum.

