Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Olivia Higgins looks to make it back-to-back Newcastle Knights premiership

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
September 27 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens junior Olivia Higgins is congratulated by teammates after scoring the opening try against Brisbane. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
Port Stephens junior Olivia Higgins is congratulated by teammates after scoring the opening try against Brisbane. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

Port Stephens junior Olivia Higgins will be chasing an incredible third premiership in a row when she takes the field for the Newcastle Knights against the Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.