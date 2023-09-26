Port Stephens junior Olivia Higgins will be chasing an incredible third premiership in a row when she takes the field for the Newcastle Knights against the Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW grand final.
Higgins won her first NRLW title with the Sydney Roosters and will be looking for back-to-back titles with the Knights at Accor Stadium from 3.55pm on Sunday, October 1.
The 31-year-old got the Knights off to a flying start against Brisbane Broncos in last Sunday's preliminary, scoring a try after just five minutes from a dummy-half run.
She was able to place the ball on the line denying the efforts of the Brisbane defence.
A huge roar erupted from the record crowd for a standalone NRLW match of 12,689, and the noise didn't relent until the final whistle and a 30-24 win against the 2018-20 champions.
Speaking to the Knights webpage after the game, Higgins described her overriding feeling after the game as "Relief".
"It was very stressful, but I'm very relieved and so proud of the girls," she said.
"It was definitely a battle out there and they kept coming.
"I'm so proud our Knights girls and I can't wait for next weekend."
Higgins said Knights coach Ron Griffiths had spoken to the team about getting off to a good start and she was glad to deliver.
"Ronnie said we had slow starts in the past and he said this time we have to come out fast," she said.
"I think it was more of a second-half lapse there.
"Credit to the girls they stuck with the grind and we got the job done."
Higgins said the support from the record home crowd and throughout the season was incredible.
"It means so much, you can literally hear everything," she said
"I know the girls were expecting a crowd, but we were not expecting that,
"We can't thank the Newcastle supporters enough. We are so happy to have them here at our games."
It will be the second grand final Newcastle have played in after last season's inspirational worst-to-first campaign, which concluded with a 32-12 victory over Parramatta in the decider.
Eight players from the premiership-winning side that day are expected to line up for Newcastle again this week, but Griffiths said the greatest advantage of having been there last year would come ahead of the game.
"Enjoy the week," he said of what the side would take from the 2022 grand final.
"We did that really well and I think that's really important. It was a first for the club last year and it's a first for the club this year.
"They're a team that has created history on numerous occasions over the last 18 months. So they need to acknowledge that and enjoy the week, and prepare the best they can for next Sunday."
