Magic round poised to launch Newcastle RL season in 2024

NEWCASTLE Rugby League will open next season with a festival feel, introducing "magic round" with all first-grade fixtures played at the same venue on the same day.
An exact date has yet to be confirmed, awaiting on the NRL draw for 2024 and potential NSWRL commitments in an under "review" President's Cup, but five matches from the local competition are poised to take place consecutively at No.2 Sportsground in April.
Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich says the concept has been floated for close to five years, but now shapes as a genuine prospect and similar to "The Beer, Footy and Food Festival" hosted annually by Sydney club the Newtown Jets at Henson Park.
"The concept is to open the season with magic round in April," Devich told the Newcastle Herald.
"There's a few things to play out - we need to know what the post-season requirements are for our premiers and we need to know what the NRL draw looks like, so we're not competing with the Knights."
Devich says one of the main hurdles has already been overcome, with five Newcastle RL clubs agreeing to give up a home game in order for magic round to get off the ground.
"To do a magic round you need five clubs to put up their hands and say we'll use it as one of our home games and we've got over that hurdle," he said.
Devich says the reason behind making the move was simple.
"It creates an event. It's not just five games of footy, it's an event. Anyone who has seen or been to Henson Park for The Beer, Footy Food Festival knows," he said.
"Not just the supporters of those teams but anyone who enjoys watching footy or even people who just like a festival. And being right in Newcastle West, you've got the city right on your doorstep on a Saturday evening."
On top of all that, Devich says "you see from Maitland winning President's Cup [on Sunday] what a good competition this is and it's a great chance to showcase all the teams at once".
Devich has earlier spoken about next year's competition remaining at 18 rounds.
The 11 clubs are still Central, Cessnock, Kurri Kurri, Lakes, Macquarie, Maitland, Northern Hawks, Souths, The Entrance, Wests and Wyong.
