F35A Lightning to conduct flights over Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens on Tuesday

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 25 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 12:56pm
An F-35A Lightning will be operating over Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest on Tuesday (September 26) morning. Picture supplied
A single F-35A Lightning II aircraft will conduct handling display practice in designated airspace over the Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens area on Tuesday (September 26) morning.

