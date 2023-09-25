F35A Lightning to conduct flights over Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens on Tuesday

A single F-35A Lightning II aircraft will conduct handling display practice in designated airspace over the Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens area on Tuesday (September 26) morning.
The aircraft will be flying over the area about 9.30am.
All display practice activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines.
The flying activity schedule is subject to change, including short notice cancellation, due to variables such as air traffic control, weather and other aviation considerations.
Participating aircraft will operate with a view to minimising the impact on the local communities.
Members of the public can access further information regarding aircraft noise at https://www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise/, or by calling 1800 033 200.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.