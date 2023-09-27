Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Have your say on Port Stephens Council's facilities and services

By Staff Reporters
September 27 2023 - 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Council is conducing its 2023 Community Satisfaction Survey
Port Stephens Council is conducing its 2023 Community Satisfaction Survey

Port Stephens Council is encouraging residents to have their say on council's facilities and services by participating in the 2023 Community Satisfaction Survey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.