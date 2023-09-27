Have your say on Port Stephens Council's facilities and services

Port Stephens Council is encouraging residents to have their say on council's facilities and services by participating in the 2023 Community Satisfaction Survey.
Each year, council checks in with the local community to hear feedback on the delivery of our core services including waste, facilities, parks and gardens and more.
General manager Tim Crosdale says it's a great opportunity for our residents to share their feedback and let us know how we're performing.
"Our community is at the heart of everything we do - the feedback we receive helps us understand how we can shape the services we provide to cater to the changing needs of our community," Mr Crosdale said.
"The feedback and data from the Community Satisfaction Survey is used to determine the opportunities for improvement across each section of the organisation and actions that need to be taken.
"We want to hear from as many residents as possible to provide the most accurate results.
"The survey takes just seven minutes to complete - so I encourage everyone to take the time to have their say," Mr Crosdale added.
The survey is open until 9am on Monday, October 16.
Results will be published on the Port Stephens Council website later in the year.
To complete the survey visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/community-satisfaction-survey or complete it in person at the Port Stephens Council administration building in Raymond Terrace, Raymond Terrace Library or Tomaree Library.
