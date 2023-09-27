Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay FC reserves fall short in grand final

By Peter Arnold
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:46pm
The Nelson Bay Football Club reserve grade unfortunately went down 4-1 in the grand final. Picture supplied
The Nelson Bay Football Club wrapped up a stellar year on September 23 with the reserve grade team going down 4-1 to Cooks Hill in the grand final at Myers Park Broadmeadow.

