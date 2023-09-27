Nelson Bay FC reserves fall short in grand final

The Nelson Bay Football Club wrapped up a stellar year on September 23 with the reserve grade team going down 4-1 to Cooks Hill in the grand final at Myers Park Broadmeadow.
The first grade team also made the ZFL League 2 semi-finals in a tremendous season.
The club had a topsy turvy year in 2022 and former club stalwart Craig Watling returned to take on the first and reserve grade senior coaching position with former player Paul Curtis in the manager's role.
Despite going down in the reserve grade grand final, captain Steve O'Dea was excited for the future of the club with striker Kean Thomas winning the golden boot award with a massive 32 goals.
The club not only had success on the field but were in tremendous shape off it as well with 50 teams across age groups ranges from under-6s through to over 35s,
Club president Todd Giles was very proud of the club's achievements for the year.
"Having 50 teams across all age groups is fantastic to see for us as a club and it would not be possible to have such a great year without the tireless commitment of our committee and the support of all our sponsors," he said.
"For so many of our teams to qualify for finals is testament to the dedication and determination of all our players coaches and families we are looking forward to bigger and better things next year.'
On the park the under 14 A girls team were crowned grand final champions defeating South Cardiff 1-0.
Three other teams made it to the grand final under 13A, under15E boys and under 17A girls.
The club will be hosting the senior-6-a-side competition which is scheduled to start in late October,
Games will be held on Monday nights at Tomaree Sports Complex. For more information see the club's Facebook page.
