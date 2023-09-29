Nelson Bay Gropers and league legends share spoils at Family of League bowls

Port Stephens Family of League held their 11th annual bowls day at Nelson Bay Bowling Club last Sunday.
The club's members always give great support to the event and they were joined by Fingal Bay Sports Club, Fingal Bay Bomboras.
Local support also came from non bowlers including the premiership winning Nelson Bay Gropers and the Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens group.
Family of League national events co-ordinator Doug Keen travelled from Sydney and was delighted with the support from the club, community and local businesses.
Nelson Bay Bowling Club general manager Richard Girvan's auctioneering skills delivered with a record result.
Hardworking bowls manager Kane Coulls' work behind the scenes made the day a great success and the club made a generous donation to the cause.
The bowlers section winner from Fingal was former classy halfback Ross Kidd's team with Stuart Kidd, Greg Hore and Barry Lindsay. Ross was the Canterbury half back in the 1967 grand final when the Bulldogs lost 12-10 to South Sydney.
The non bowlers section was won by the Nelson Bay Gropers four skippered by Allan Cassano, Lara Nesbitt, Maree Brown and Gropers legend Jeff' "the general" Sollitt playing lead.
Also spotted playing impressive bowls were husband and wife duo players Bluey and Colleen Asquith and former Newtown Blue Bags hard man Phil Flack.
