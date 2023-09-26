Opposition Leader Peter Dutton in Nelson Bay today for wind farm meeting

Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton is to hold a private meeting in Shoal Bay on Wednesday with representatives of groups opposed to the Hunter Offshore Wind Project.
Mr Dutton's visit and talks will further shine national spotlight further on growing community concerns about the effect of wind turbines off the coast on the local environment, fisheries, dolphin populations and the annual whale migration up and down the east coast.
The area's fishing and tourism sectors fear the project, which extends from Port Stephens to Catherine Hill Bay, will wreak havoc with east coast current flows and potentially trigger a series of disastrous environmental consequences.
Mr Dutton's meeting follows a visit by Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen on September 19 at which he told a closed-door meeting that he would not reopen consultation for a wind farm off Port Stephens.
PM Anthony Albanese later promised to continue consulting with communities affected and that stakeholders would have another three opportunities to have their say about the project
But there is a concern that the government is just giving lip service to the community and Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club president Troy Radford has urged as many people as possible to attend a public protest at Victoria Parade, Nelson Bay at 10.30am on Saturday, October 7.
Mr Radford said Mr Dutton's visit would hopefully ensure pressure in Canberra to make sure all their environmental concerns are met and that any environmental impact statement process is not rushed through.
He said there had been criticism that One Nation was associated with the October 7 protest meeting, but said they were not aligned with any political party..
"We are not aligned in any way, but the truth is we need One Nation's vote, we need the Coalition's vote we need independent senators' votes to ensure this is not rushed through," he said.
Leading Port Stephens environmental group EcoNetwork said they shared many of the concerns that have been raised about the environmental and other impacts of offshore wind developments.
Spokesperson Nigel Waters said they believed it was premature to engage in a campaign of outright opposition before the concerns they raised in submissions a few months ago have been addressed by government agencies and the proponents of specific projects.
Mr Radford said he believed EcoNetwork's plans may backfire and be too late to reverse a rushed decision. "We're not against it (wind farms) completely, but we do want the right process and for all the studies to be done properly and no shortcuts."
NSW Nationals Senator Ross Cadell is also set to meet with local groups on Wednesday as the issue has taken on national interest with media from across the country including leading conservative commentators Andrew Bolt and Ray Hadley among those covering the story.
