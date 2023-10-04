Maitland Wellness Centre offers Constructive changes for improved health Advertising Feature

The Terrace team of acupuncturists, from right to left, Patricio Navia, Youngmi Choi and Bjorn Mella. Picture supplied

Maitland Wellness Centre has broadened its complementary medicine services, opening a second clinic in Raymond Terrace.



"The Terrace" delivers the same high quality acupuncture treatments and complementary medicine clients have become accustomed to at Maitland over 23 years.



The new office is staffed by three highly qualified and government registered acupuncturists.

Clinic director Bjorn Mella has more than 30 years experience diagnosing and applying effective acupuncture and massage treatments.



He is very interested in how we can find easy and achievable ways to improve our health in the middle of very busy lives.

Youngmi Choi and Patricio H Navia both have extensive nursing backgrounds.



Youngmi's is a registered nurse and her special interests include pain management, psycho-emotional well being, digestive balance and women's health and fertility.

"Safe, effective and holistic care are central to Youngmi's outcome-focused approach with the goal always being measurable functional improvement," Bjorn said.



Patricio has a 32 year nursing background and combines acupuncture with Western, Eastern and naturopathic medicine to support his patients.



"Patricio strongly believes a balanced approach best addresses all aspects of patient physical and mental health," Bjorn said.



"He takes an open-minded and caring approach in assisting clients in their quest for improved well-being."



Over the last 23 years Maitland Wellness Centre has treated more than 14,000 people of all ages, customising treatments to individual needs and circumstances.



"Many of those customers travel from the bay area, Raymond Terrace, north to Hawks Nest and beyond," Bjorn said.



"When the opportunity arose to open in Raymond Terrace to offer services closer to home, we thought it was a logical thing to do."



Taking the time to understand a client's condition and circumstances is critical to helping people achieve constructive life changes, Bjorn says.

"We strive to listen with compassion and understanding," he said.

"Sessions typically take an hour which gives us time to understand what's going on with a person as opposed to what some people call the modern trend of 10 minute medicine. You don't need a referral to come to us, and we will work with your regular doctor and also refer you to other health practitioners when needed."

Bjorn says the reception to the new clinic has been very encouraging.

"Particularly as we haven't advertised it," he noted. "We are operating four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, offering acupuncture treatments and much more.

"All of our therapists are passionate about demonstrating how relatively simple lifestyle changes can contribute to overall health.



"We discuss your condition and offer insights into what might be of use. Youngmi is also a herbalist while Patricio adds both herbs and naturopathy to his acupuncturist skills. If you have any questions please give us a call and we will be happy to answer any questions."

Maitland Wellness Centre "The Terrace" is located at The Gazebo, Shop 4/43 William Street, Raymond Terrace.