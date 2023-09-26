Soldiers Point buzzing after zone championship treble

Soldiers Point Bowling Club celebrated one of the best weekend's in club history after collecting the Zone men's pairs, senior pairs and open reserve triples title.
The men's pairs was certain to go to Soldiers Point after the semi-finals. Adam Chaffey and Matt Johnstone were defeated by clubmates Leigh Penman and Daniel Collaros 24-13 in the first qualifier.
In the other semi, Soldiers' Paul Russell and Gavin Kelly stormed home to win 19-17 over Belmont's Robert Lauridson, who had Col Heaton as a substitute for Joel Roche who was unavailable due to Joel's wife going into labour early Saturday morning. Note: Mum and bub are both doing well.
The final was a cracking game. The scores were locked at 13-all after 13 ends but, from that point, it was Russell and Kelly who edged away to lead by four with two to play.
Penman and Collaros found one last effort to grab a three to trail by one at the last end, where Russell played a bomb to hold shot which gave them the title. It was Soldiers Point's first since 2017 and Russell and Kelly's first pairs title.
In the senior pairs at Valentine, Sam Laguzza and Eric Ryan (Charlestown) flew the lids in the final against Tony Hinton and Bill Ahoy (Soldiers Point) to lead 7-1 after three ends. The Soldiers clawed their way back to level at 12-all on 13 ends, 13-all on 15 and 16- all on 17. Hinton and Ahoy then won three of the last four ends to claim the championship 21-16, the first for Soldiers Point since 2011.
The reserve pairs was won by David Ross and Stuart Clarke (Bar Beach) after they defeated Toronto's Terry Smith and David Rose 24-12 with a dominate display, leading for most of the match. The win was Bar Beach's first since 2010 and their third in the 27-year history of the reserves event.
Soldiers Point's third title was the open reserve triples where Jamie Carr, Robert Nash and Glenn Woods defeated Bill Muir, Peter Goodwin and Anthony Ross from Alder Park 29-21. It was Soldiers' second championship in three years with Robert Nash being part of both victorious teams.
Only four sides remain in grade one with the only undefeated side being Beresfield who take on Raymond Terrace at the Magpies' nest. Soldiers Point will travel to Belmont for a sudden- death encounter.
In Grade 2, the only undefeated side is East Maitland (1) who will also travel to Belmont. The hosts musts win to stay alive. The loser of Kurri against Raymond Terrace and Soldiers Point versus Hamilton North (1) can say goodbye. Edgeworth have the bye.
In Grade 3, Division 1 Nelson Bay (1), Dora Creek (1) and Lowlands (1) are undefeated. In Division 2, Cardiff (2), Nelson Bay (2) and Rathmines are also yet to lose.
Defeat will see , Charlestown (1), Belmont (2), Merewether (1), New Lambton (1), Stockton (2), Lambton (1), Tea Gardens (2), Aberdeen, Cardiff (1), Lambton (2), New Lambton (2), Boolaroo, Adamstown (2), Valentine (3), Charlestown (2), Lemon Tree Passage (2), Karuah RSL (1) and Raymond Terrace (1) eliminated.
