3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This spacious sunny duplex spans over two levels and is positioned with expansive water glimpses through the beautiful gum trees which are home to local koalas.
The property is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with no road noise and a peaceful vista with privacy.
This home boasts three double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes.
There are two bathrooms, one on each level, the master with bath.
A separate internal laundry provides convenience, while reverse cycle air-conditioning and ceiling fans ensures comfort.
A coat cupboard and two linen cupboards offer plenty of storage capacity.
The open plan kitchen/lounge/dining upstairs flows to a spacious entertaining terrace.
The kitchen comes complete with pantry, dishwasher, breakfast bar and views.
Downstairs also has an entertaining terrace and a second living area.
A lock-up garage plus a covered carport plus additional off-street parking and a secure fully fenced yard are features that also appeal.
This property is an opportunity to update and create your dream home with easy access to the beach, marina, restaurants, bowling club and Bannisters.
This property will suit owner occupiers and those looking for a great investment.
"The property has many features that will appeal to astute investors, young families and those looking for a holiday home," listing agent Daniel O'Meara from McGrath Port Stephens said.
"It's so private and is quietly located at the end of a cul-de-sac, with 420sqm on title with great water glimpses through the gum trees.
"Three double bedrooms, all with built-ins, is a great feature.
"As are the two entertaining terraces that overlook the bay through the picturesque gum trees that attract local koalas.
"There's good flow through the combined lounge/dining and open plan kitchen to the covered terrace upstairs.
"Downstairs also has a lounge and terrace and the yard is totally fenced for kids and pets.
"This really is an opportunity to update and create your dream home."
