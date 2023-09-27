Voice to Parliament presentation in Nelson Bay on Thursday

As the countdown continues to the Voice to Parliament referendum on Saturday, October 14, people have been invited to an information night at Wests Nelson Bay on Thursday, September 28 at 5.30pm.
If you're undecided on how to vote in the referendum or want to know more about how the proposed Voice to Parliament will work, the presentation will outline the Yes Vote case.
The presentation is based on an information evening with leading Yes Vote campaigners Thomas Mayo and Jade Ritchie last month in Raymond Terrace.
A Port Stephens for Yes spokesperson said the event is free, but they would like people to register at the following link to say they are coming https://events.humanitix.com/the-voice-to-parliament-h1g28g68
