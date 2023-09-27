Port Stephens Examiner
Voice to Parliament presentation in Nelson Bay on Thursday

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
September 27 2023 - 5:15pm
Yes" volunteers handing out flyers on Wednesday at William Street Raymond Terrace. Picture supplied
As the countdown continues to the Voice to Parliament referendum on Saturday, October 14, people have been invited to an information night at Wests Nelson Bay on Thursday, September 28 at 5.30pm.

