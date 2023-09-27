Tourism expansion: Plans to extend visitor stays in Port Stephens

With a bumper school holidays and summer on the cards, Destination Port Stephens is casting its focus forward to extend visitor stays in the cooler winter months.
Destination Port Stephens CEO Stephen Keogh said there are considerable opportunities to extend the tourism season in both domestic and international markets.
The recently opened Tomaree Coastal Walk will be key focus of strategies aimed at the domestic market turning day visits into overnight and extended stays in the region.
The international strategy will be captialising on Port Stephens' established credentials as a provider of quintessential Australian experiences.
Mr Keogh said local tourism operators had done incredible work in establishing links with international day-trippers already.
"I think they have done a lot to give a quintessential Australian experience to so many international visitors so quickly and in one place.
"Those operators are putting us on the agenda for huge numbers of Indian and Koreans already, and when the Chinese start coming back it is only going to be bigger.
"If you think about it you can come in and do the sand dunes in a 4WD type of experience, you can duck down and get up close and personal with koalas or kangaroos and then you are out on a whale watching expedition in a pristine national park.
"It's a pretty good Aussie checklist to get done in one location.
"It's now about getting them the right package or the right product mix to get them to come and settle for one, two and possibly three nights where they can have a really good crack at seeing everything there is to see in Port Stephens and the surrounding regions."
Mr Keogh said according to Destination NSW figures, about $660 million was spent in 2022 in Port Stephens on what they refer to as direct visitor expenditure.
"The industry has come roaring back and I think, and the Australian Government research bears this out, that domestic tourism is going to remain strong even post-COVID," he said.
"A couple of reasons it's quite expensive to go overseas, the Australian dollar is low and airline fares are quite expensive. Not to mention all the stress on households, international tourism is on the backburner.
"Destinations like Port Stephens are really placed well to capitalise on that. I think we should be expecting another strong summer."
Mr Keogh said the Tomaree Coastal Walk was a great asset for tourism in Port Stephens and extending visitors' stay in the region.
"In fact it probably works better in the winter time as it's a lot more comfortable to be doing a 27km walk in the cooler months.
"Nature tourism is on the up. Nature and bush walks and treks are increasingly part of people's tourism plans. It's great for us as we are so close to Sydney and can hit that light adventure tourism market."
