Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre honoured founding member David Marsh as another life member Bill McKenzie died suddenly on the eve of the athletics season.
The start of the season was bittersweet with the news of the sudden passing of Bill Mackenzie who was a highly respected life member, former groundsman and starter.
Bill had a passion for starting and became part of a starting team for many Little Athletics and School Zone and Region Championships. He was also the starter for the Centre's 21 annual pentathlons.
Athletes returned to Vi Barnett field for the first time on Saturday, after having to relocate to the Maitland Regional Athletics Centre last season due to serious flood damage.
The opening day saw the official opening the David Marsh Athletics Track.
The committee was delighted to be given the approval by Port Stephens Council to name the track in honour of David a foundation member, coach and athlete, who passed away suddenly just prior to last season.
It was an emotional time for David's son Paul who proudly cut the ribbon to open the track. He was supported by squad members Ashlyn Wall and Benjamin Edstein.
The centre will continue to take registrations on www.raymondterraceathletics.com.au or at the Centre in Kangaroo Sreett on Saturday mornings from 8.15am.
Kids' Active Vouchers are welcome and enquiries can be logged on their Facebook page.
The introduction of a Social Athlete category for athletes who are under 18 or over and want to stay in the sport but no longer at a competitive championship level is a great option and registrations are open now.
