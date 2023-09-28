NSW Environment and Energy Minister Penny Sharpe has backed the Hunter Offshore Wind Project, arguing that it represents an important part of the state's clean energy transformation.
Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has called for the project's community consultation process to reopen following complaints from Port Stephens business and tourism operators.
They argue that they were not adequately consulted about the project's environmental and social impacts on the area.
Speaking in Newcastle this week, Ms Sharpe reiterated comments from federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese regarding future opportunities for community feedback.
She said her department was working closely with the federal government on the project.
"The exploration options for offshore wind are extremely exciting and important in terms of our energy transformation. But there's a lot of work that needs to be done. We're really just in the beginning stages, there's a lot of other consultation that would have to happen if things progress any further.
"My department's working closely with the federal government on what that would look like."
Mr Bowen formally declared the project in July.
Following a 65-day community consultation process, the project's area was reduced from 2810 square kilometres to 1800 square kilometre area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.