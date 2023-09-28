They are the smallest and certainly cutest environment guardians in Port Stephens and they are setting an example of how we can all benefit from sustainability.
Each week at Salamander Childcare in Salamander Bay, the 0-1 year olds go on excursions in a six-foot pram to deposit bottles and cans with Return and Earn.
It's just one of the ways sustainability is embedded into life at the centre from the very beginning.
Early childhood educator Rosan Organ said it might be impossible to know exactly what the babies are thinking, "but as soon as the pram comes out, they are definitely very happy".
At the Return and Earn machine, the centre's youngest charges enjoy taking turns popping bottles into the slot.
"It's about laying that foundational knowledge that can be built upon," Rosan said.
When the children are a little older, aged 1-2.5 years, they are shown the Return and Earn refund dockets and are engaged in decisions about what to spend the money on.
"The money goes back into resources, so if they are doing cooking it might go towards ingredients, sometimes it buys toys for the centre. Or we take the children to the shop and see what interests them at the time," Rosan said.
Rosan explained that as the children get older, and are exposed to more elements of sustainability at the centre, their understanding becomes apparent.
"As they start to articulate it, the educators can really build on that knowledge," she said.
"The knowledge that these children have is just so rewarding. They're going to make a difference in this world."
The children also spend time in the wetlands behind the centre, which Rosan pointed out builds appreciation for, and connection with, nature.
Rosan said by the time the children are in preschool, they are aware that picking up rubbish helps protect animals and the environment.
"The pre-schoolers raised money for a local koala sanctuary, and then went on an excursion there to see how the funds are used," she said.
"I had a mum tell me that her daughter started telling her grandmother all about ocean sustainability and the need to pick up rubbish.
"They are such big advocates for looking after our world-their world. We're in such good hands with these children."
