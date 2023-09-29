'Never forgotten': fallen police remembered in the Hunter

Hunter police joined the law enforcement community throughout Australia on Friday as they stopped to remember their colleagues who have died.
A troop of officers marched along Church Street in the city and into Newcastle's Christ Church Cathedral, where a service was held to mark National Police Remembrance Day.
The occasion is a time to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as members of the nation's police forces who have died in other circumstances.
It is held each year on the feast day of St Michael, who is the patron saint of police.
This year's reflections marked a decade since the death of Senior Constable Tony Tamplin - a popular member of the force who was a conduit between Hunter police and the media.
Senior Constable Tamplin died of a suspected heart attack at work in April, 2013, at the age of 54.
During the remembrance service in Newcastle on Friday, Northern Region commander Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna said the "bravery, sacrifice and courage" of fallen officers would not be forgotten.
"National Police Remembrance Day serves as a reminder of the dangers our officers face every day," he said.
"All police ... swear an oath knowing full well the risks involved.
"It takes a special type of person to wear this uniform. It's a path few can walk."
NSW Police Minister and Swansea MP Yasmin Catley said at a service in Sydney communities should never forget those who "paid the ultimate price in the line of duty".
"Our thoughts go out to the grieving families of our fallen officers," she said.
"The scale of their loss is difficult to conceive but the NSW Police family is there to support them."
Acting NSW Police Commissioner Dave Hudson said the remembrance ceremonies were important for police across Australia and the Pacific region.
"Each year on 29 September, we pause to remember these officers for their courage and selfless dedication to protecting the community," he said.
"We also pay our respects to the families, friends and colleagues left behind, who will forever mourn the loss of their loved one. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten."
