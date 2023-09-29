Just two weeks shy of the historic Voice to Parliament referendum, hundreds of 'Yes' campaigners gathered at Nobbys Foreshore to hear from Indigenous minister Linda Burney.
A crowd dressed in 'Yes' shirts and various union attire covered Camp Shortland on 29 September, anticipating what the minister would tell them.
"We are not asking for a footnote in the Constitution. We are asking for proper recognition in our founding documents," Ms Burney told the crowd. "It is wrong - it is outrageous - that my life expectancy is eight years shorter than my non-Aboriginal sisters."
Ms Burney's plea was flanked by long-running 'Yes' supporter and member for Newcastle Sharon Claydon.
"Look after each other," Ms Claydon said ahead of what she described as a "tough" final few weeks of campaigning.
Thomas Mayo, one of the signatories to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, read out the statement in full to a cheering crowd.
For many, the 'Yes' campaign is not simply the right thing to do- it is about honouring and exonerating ancestors.
Marie Magriplis' mother was of the stolen generation.
"[My family] would not even admit they were Aboriginal because they were afraid of kids being taken away," she said.
Ms Magriplis' brother, born in 1946, was not registered for birth until he was six years old.
"My mother was living in La Peruse. She was [scared], so she didn't register him.
"For me, this is about getting [the referendum] through for the First Nations people and for my grandmother," she said. "My grandmother was Anewan."
Her friend and passionate campaigner Maria Scurrah has only lived in Australia for about a year, but said she felt very strongly about the referendum. She was fuelled by a passion for justice passed on from grandparents who survived concentration camp.
She said politicising the Voice had "divided the country" and she was "worried" if the 'Yes' vote would get up.
"Look at this rally, it should have thousands of people in it," she said.
The pair have joined the Knitting Nannas as protestors.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott will address a 'No' rally at Raymond Terrace on Thursday, nine days before Australia votes in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
