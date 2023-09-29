Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Raymond Terrace's Newcastle Knights star Olivia Higgins keen to continue NRLW career

September 30 2023 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OFF-CONTRACT hooker Olivia Higgins isn't ready to hang up the boots just yet, eyeing off her third NRLW grand final in an 18-month period that "still gives me goosebumps".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.