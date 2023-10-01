The Raymond Terrace Veterinary Clinic has temporarily run out of antivenom after four snake bite cases in the space of 12 hours on Saturday.
The rush of cases drained the clinic's supply of antivenom and in a post on it's Facebook page it advised pet owners to seek treatment in the emergency centre in Newcastle.
"Dr Beth has treated 4 snake bite cases in the last 12hrs, and as such, we unfortunately have used up all the antivenom we have at the clinic," the Facebook post said.
"She is trying to source some more for any other emergencies over the long weekend, but at this stage, if anyone has a pet bitten by a snake, we recommend you head straight into the emergency centre in at Newcastle."
The veterinary service warned pet owners to be super vigilant as they were expecting a very bad snake and tick season..
The clinic which operates a 24-hour emergency service had four snake bite and two tick cases in its hospital.
"We're in for a very bad snake and tick season, so please keep a close eye on your pets, and keep up with tick treatments," the clinic said in a post.
