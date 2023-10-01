Port Stephens Examiner
Raymond Terrace Veterinary Clinic temporarily out of antivenom after four snake bite cases in 12 hours

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 1 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 1:51pm
Four pets were treated for snake bite in the span of 12 hours at Raymond Terrace Veterinary Clinic

The Raymond Terrace Veterinary Clinic has temporarily run out of antivenom after four snake bite cases in the space of 12 hours on Saturday.

