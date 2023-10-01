Whale mums and calves put on spectacular show off Port Stephens

The waters off Port Stephens are abuzz with excitement as whale mums are making the return trip down the east coast with their calves born in northern waters.
The timing couldn't be better with one more week of NSW school holidays and the chance to head out on Port Stephens' whales cruises and catch the excitement.
These spectacular images were captured by Bonita Holmes-Nu'u aboard whale watching vessel Moonshadow on Saturday.
"There's been mums and calves doing their training with breaches and tails in all directions," Bonita said. "It's our kind of heaven."
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said there are an incredible amount of whales around this year and advised swimmers and boaters to stay 100 metres away from a whale and 300 metres from a whale with a calf.
The warning came as a man died after his boat was struck by a whale and flipped in Sydney waters.
In other news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.