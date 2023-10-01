Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Photos

Whale mums and calves put on spectacular show off Port Stephens

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 1 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The waters off Port Stephens are abuzz with excitement as whale mums are making the return trip down the east coast with their calves born in northern waters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.