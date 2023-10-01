THE two-time premiership-winning Newcastle Knights women's side will honoured with a civic reception on Tuesday.
Immediately after the Knights' 24-18 win over the Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW grand final at Accor Stadium on Sunday, the City of Newcastle announced the players and coaching staff will be celebrated by the entire community.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the Knights' women have become ambassadors for Newcastle.
"This team has achieved so much in such a short space of time and it's important we acknowledge their continued success," Cr Nelmes said.
"A lot of the players are born and bred Novocastrians and wonderful role models, showing our local women and girls they can achieve their dreams close to home, even in a sport traditionally dominated by men."
The Knights' homegrown stars include captain Hannah Southwell, who missed out on the 2022 grand final victory over the Parramatta Eels due to injury.
The civic reception will be held at City Hall from 4:30pm and is free and open for the public to attend to help celebrate the back-to-back titles.
Fans will have the chance to meet their heroes as part of an autograph signing session.
Hundreds of Knights fans lined King Street outside City Hall last year to celebrate the Knights' historic first NRLW premiership.
At that time, the team was also presented with a key to the city.
