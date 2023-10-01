Port Stephens Examiner
Official start to fire season marked by total fire ban and fires in Lower Hunter

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 2 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 10:31am
The 2022-23 fire danger season officially started on Saturday, October 1. Picture supplied.

The fire season officially started in Port Stephens and the Lower Hunter on October 1, with fires at Kitchener and Glen Martin near Dungog.

