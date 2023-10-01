The fire season officially started in Port Stephens and the Lower Hunter on October 1, with fires at Kitchener and Glen Martin near Dungog.
A total fire ban was in place on Sunday for the region and the NSW Rural Fire Service advised that all fire permits in the Lower Hunter would be suspended until further notice.
Firefighters and NSW National Parks, supported by aircraft, worked to contain the fire in bushland at Greta Street, Kitchener by Sunday afternoon. Firefighters remained on scene throughout the afternoon to patrol and extinguish hotspots.
NSW RFS Firefighters and aircraft attended the Glen Martin fire. The last update from the RFS said "There is currently no threat to properties in the area, but smoke will be visible to those in the area."
Residents were advised to continue to monitor conditions through the Hazards Near Me app and the RFS website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fnm
The bush fire danger period officially starts on October 1 and runs until March 31, 2024. This means that permits are required prior to burning.
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the fire services and the government were taking the threat of this fire season seriously.
"We have undertaken vital hazard reduction burns before the bushfire season commences and we have added a Chinook helicopter to our already impressive aerial firefighting fleet," he said.
"The RFS and other agencies are doing all they can to prepare, but it is incumbent on communities to do their bit as well. Everyone should take steps to understand the fire risk in their area and make sure they have a fire plan in place, even if it is just knowing whether to stay or leave early.
"I thank all our RFS volunteers and emergency service personnel for the work they do in protecting communities across the state and thank residents and landowners for the efforts they will put in to preparing themselves, their families and property."
RFS Commissioner of the Rob Rogers said the activity over recent weeks was likely to be a prelude of what we could expect to see this fire season.
"After years of wet weather and floods, we need the community to focus again on the risk of bushfires," he said.
"There can never be a fire truck outside every home, so people need to have a plan in place if threatened by fire. Make sure your whole family knows whether you will stay and defend your home or will leave early - and if so, where you will go."
Fire and Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Megan Stiffler said it was particularly important over the holiday period to be aware of fire danger.
"If you're planning to travel be aware of the risk of fast-moving grass fires. Before you leave, check the weather forecast and fire danger ratings for that area and have a plan to leave should a grass or bushfire take hold," she said.
"If you're camping you should only light fires in designated fireplaces or cleared land and not leave these fires unattended.
"If a Total Fire Ban is declared you must completely extinguish your fire before the ban comes into force. Also remember to completely extinguish all fires before you leave an area or go to sleep."
The RFS has responded to more than 2000 bush and grass fires across NSW in September alone, as firefighters prepare for what is predicted to be a warm and windy summer.
Residents are urged to undertake simple measures such as downloading the Hazards Near Me NSW app, checking the RFS website at rfs.nsw.gov.au, having a plan in place if a fire approaches (even if it is knowing whether to stay or leave early), and carrying out the following around your home:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.