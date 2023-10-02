Heavy traffic delays expected as long weekend comes to a close

AS the long weekend comes to a close, holiday-goers are expected to make their way home, and it will be a slow trip.
The October Long weekend has brought warm weather and plenty of visitors across the East and Mid North Coast, from Newcastle beaches to the blue paradise of Port Stephens and Forster.
As they begin the journey home, high volumes of holiday traffic is expected to bank up from Beresfield to Hexham and Heatherbrae on the New England and Pacific highways.
Live Traffic NSW is reporting traffic will be affected in both directions through Beresfield, Tarro, Hexham, Heatherbrae and beyond, during peak travel periods from Monday afternoon and into the evening.
Motorists are encouraged to plan their journey and find out predicted peak travel times at www.myjourneynsw.info
To keep up with traffic updates head to NSW Live Traffic.
