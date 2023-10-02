Out of control fires burning at Fern Bay and Watagans

Port Stephens Examiner
Fern Bay and Watagans blazes announce early start of Hunter fire season

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
October 2 2023 - 3:43pm
OUT of control fires are burning in Fern Bay and Martinsville as the dry spell of weather continues.

