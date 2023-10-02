Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Dingoes gain easy access to Ramsar-listed Corrie Island nature reserve

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
October 3 2023 - 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dingoes are good swimmers and it's impractical to exclude dingoes from Corrie Island.

- National Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman

Corrie Island - an internationally recognised nature reserve in Port Stephens - is under attack from dingoes that are gaining easy access due to sedimentation at the mouth of the Myall River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.