Nelson Bay Gropers scoop pool at suburban rugby awards

Nelson Bay Rugby Union club had a big night at the Newcastle/Hunter Rugby Union Anderson Medal awards last Friday night
The Gropers scooped the pool in the suburban rugby awards with the suburban coach of the year going to former international player Michael Wiringi.
The prestigious Cyril Burke Medal for the suburban player of the year was won by the elusive back Willie Dunn, with the Bay also providing equal runners up in Michael Hotene and Illisoni Vonmatairatu,
The club won the Stan McManus Shield for the club that receives the most Cyril Burke Medal points through the season, the Stuart Trench Suburban Club of the Year voted by their peers, the minor premiership and major premiership cups.
The Gropers will wrap up their very successful season on October 14 with the annual presentation night at Nelson Bay Bowling Club.
The senior club will combine with the premiership winning under-18 and the women's team to celebrate the season's award winners.
Food and drink package available for $60 or $100 per couple live music with the band and "special' courtesy bus available.
University halfback Murray Sutherland was awarded the Anderson Medal for the Hunter Rugby Union's best and fairest player despite only playing nine games.
Sutherland finished with 12 points, one ahead of Wanderers No.8 Nimi Qio.
