Nelson Bay golf juniors impress at Jack Newton International

The Jack Newton International Junior Golf Classic with 500 players from across Australia and ten international teams from around the world descended on Cypress Lakes in the Hunter Valley and produced some outstanding golf across the four-day tournament.
The Jack Newton Foundation is the largest junior golf foundation in the world and provides opportunities for up and coming male and female golfers under 18 to establish their future in the golf world.
Riley Miller, from Avondale, and Sarah Hammett, from Emerald Lakes both won their respective sections of the classic while several Nelson Bay golfers also played well including Lachlan Lawson and Harvey Payne who have both represented the Newcastle District Golf Association in several tournaments this year.
Lawson, who was runner-up in last year's Nelson Bay Golf Club championship, was impressive with his performance at the Mewton Classic. He finished in 28th placing overall and 10th place in the under 16 section with rounds of 77,74,69 and 77.
Payne played four solid rounds across the tournament in his first Jack Newton Classic.
Lawson's coach Warren Moses was excited by Lawson's performance with a quality finish in a strong field of 139 players and is confident he will keep his momentum going into the Nelson Bay Blub championships.
Recent winner of the Nelson Bay Ladies Golf Tournament, Amy Squires had a good hit out finishing 16th over all and 8th in the under 16 section with rounds of 77,76,71,71.
The Nelson Bay Golf Club will hold their annual golf club championships over 72 holes. The men's starts on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15. The event concludes with the two final rounds on the weekend of October 21-22.
The ladies championships has rounds on October 10 and October 17.
In other news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.