The Raymond Terrace Lions welcome back homegrown stars Shannon Bills and Brayden Brooks in a major boost for the club's chances of returning to semi-final action.
And in a major coup the club has signed star Western Suburbs premiership star Aaron Mahony as a non-playing coach to oversee all Terrace's cricket programs from Stage 1 (under-10-11s) to first grade.
Raymond Terrace president Matt Holstein said it was an exciting time for the club as they prepare for the opening round of Maitland cricket first grade against Western Suburbs at Coronation Oval on Saturday, October 7.
Making finals in all grades is high on the agenda, however, Holstein said the club is very much committed to bringing the game to as many children in the region as possible.
The Lions last played finals when they won the 2017-18 premiership defeating Northern Suburbs in the grand final.
It's been lean times since, but with the valuable addition of Brooks and Bills and a crop of talented youngsters coming up from Under-16 to compliment their experienced captain Daniel Upward, Steve Smith and Aaron Sherritt, the Lions will be very competitive.
Opening batter Bills will line up in the first game, while Brooks is not expected to play in the first few rounds due to work. The pair were teammates at Newcastle team Wests last season.
All-rounder Brooks had a breakout season in 2021-22 in Maitland playing representative cricket, blasting his debut century and picking up 13 wickets to finishing inside both the batting and bowling averages top 20.
In 2020-21 he took 20 wickets at an average of 15.85 to finish eighth on the bowling aggregate and averages
Bills will add important steel at the top of the innings and Brooks will slot in as attacking player in the middle order
"It will bolster the team a lot and in terms of Shannon add a lot of experience," Holstein said.
"Brayden is obviously a young talent coming back to Raymond Terrace. He will bowl a bit of spin with his young brother (Jaxon) which will be good.
"They will be our spin twins. We will be looking to Jacko to have a solid year with the bat and ball and for Brayden to bowl really well and give us some consistency from the other end.
"An exciting part of this season is going to be the combination of our youth and older players.
"We've got some kids who played in Under-16s last year venture into first grade to start cementing a spot.
"Bailey Holstein and Cameron Palmer should be pushing for spots in first grade this year, while Darcy Hickey, Darcy Lawrence and Rhys Hay will push for second grade spots and hopefully making a good fist of it for first grade spots by the end of the season or if not the season after.
"Then we've got older heads like Uppers (Daniel Upward), Steve Smith, Aaron Sherrit those guys to nurture the talent."
Holstein said Mahony's appointment as coach was already paying dividend.
"Aaron has brought a professionalism to the club that we were needing. Just the structure and professionalism to training so far has been impressive," he said.
"We will hopefully see that carry through to the other things in cricket whether it be a real solid warm up before a game and then the basics within the game.
"He wants the guys to really start thinking about their cricket, having a plan and just really think when they take the field about what they want to achieve and how they can contribute to the team on that day."
Holstein said one of the key focuses for the club was to involve as many children as possible and foster a whole club attitude.
"We want to focus on the club, so we are not just a first grade club with other teams," he said
"Over the past few seasons we've definitely wanted to focus on what they call now Cricket Blast right through to first grade
"Aaron coming on he will coach form Stage 1 (under-10) up.
"We want to make sure we gets kids involved in cricket from the region.
"Raymond Terrace is a lower socio-economic area and we are trying to get grants so we can still include kids in cricket and it doesn't cost them a fortune.
"We're trying to promote that you can join when you want, whether it's before or after Christmas or if you want to come down and watch a game and join after that.
"It's totally flexible, we just want kids involved in cricket."
The club will be hold a come and try cricket session on Sunday, October 8, from 9am to 11am at King Park Sports Complex where kids will get a chance to try the sport without any commitments.
The program will continue at Thursday night training sessions throughout the season from 4.30pm to 6pm.
"We have a few of the coaches down there. Kids can just turn up they don't need to be registered. They can have a bat and bowl and see if they like it. Get a few pointers and hopefully from our perspective they go home and sign up."
Another innovation is holding Stage 1 (under-10/11s) games on Friday afternoon to free up the weekend for families
"It relies on other clubs being being willing to do it as well. It's just trying something different based on feedback.You need to adapt to the times," Holstein said.
