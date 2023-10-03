The manager of the Hunter's newest motor racing track says the NSW government and Supercars have shown no interest in a potential solution to their Newcastle 500 impasse.
Circuit Italia is a privately owned three-kilometre track poised to open this year at Balickera, near Raymond Terrace.
Manager Damien White, a former Supercars executive, said he had written to the state's tourism and sports ministers in June inviting them to inspect the circuit but had not received a reply.
The Newcastle 500 appears unlikely to go ahead in 2024 after Newcastle council's administration refused to support a state government proposal to extend Supercars' deal to race in the city by one year.
Jobs and Tourism Minister John Graham said last week that the government, Supercars and the council were negotiating on the race's future, including on a five-year deal, but his office confirmed on Tuesday that the deadlock remained.
Sources have told ACAM that a resolution is unlikely and it is too late to lock in the contractors required to stage the event in March next year.
Newcastle East residents opposed to the race have long argued that the event should be held at a purpose-built track outside Newcastle.
Mr White said neither the government nor Supercars appeared interested in that option, which could cost half as much to stage as the East End race.
"If all of the parties see benefit to having Supercars in the region, and for whatever reason the street race is faced with insurmountable pressures, there's a solution for them within the same region," he said.
"Some months ago, when we first made public comment about an openness to a conversation with Supercars, we wrote to [Port Stephens MP] Kate Washington, the NSW Minister for Sport and the NSW Minister for Tourism.
"We also reached out to the CEO of Motorsport Australia and the CEO of Supercars. To this point, none of those people have responded in any way."
He said he had spoken to Supercars boss Shane Howard at a championship round in Sydney in August and been assured the Newcastle 500 was on track to return to the East End.
"Subsequent to that we've not made any attempt to contact anyone and, frankly, why would we?" Mr White said.
"The [lack of] government and Supercars interest doesn't stop our progress. We will function and perform as a business without Supercars."
Mr White said it was "worth at least having the conversation" about whether Circuit Italia could provide a viable alternative.
"It may be that the numbers don't stack up, or they don't think the circuit is right for them,'' he said.
In other news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.