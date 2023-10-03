Port Stephens Examiner
Changed traffic conditions continue on Masonite Road at Heatherbrae

Updated October 4 2023 - 8:21am, first published 8:04am
Motorists are advised changed traffic conditions will continue on Masonite Road at Heatherbrae for site establishment works for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.

