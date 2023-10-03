Changed traffic conditions continue on Masonite Road at Heatherbrae

Motorists are advised changed traffic conditions will continue on Masonite Road at Heatherbrae for site establishment works for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
The work will require temporary lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits during work hours for the safety of workers and road users.
Work will be carried out from 6am to 7pm Monday to Saturday, from October 7 until 22 December, weather permitting.
Work will not take pace on Sundays or public holidays.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
