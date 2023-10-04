Organisers are expecting more than 1000 people to attend Saturday's rally against Port Stephens offshore wind farms.
A dozen speakers have been assembled including Nationals MPs Barnaby Joyce and David Gillespie as well as One Nation, Liberal and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party representatives.
Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club president Troy Radford, who has led the campaign, will also be speaking at the rally to be held at the Nelson Bay Foreshore next to the weigh station from 10.30am.
Speaking this week, Mr Radford said when they started to highlight the issue and lack of public consultation they could never have expected the level of support both locally and further afield including a group from western NSW battling compulsory land acquisition for transmission lines and turbines.
Mr Radford said they were pleased with Opposition leader Peter Dutton's visit to Nelson Bay last week in which he called on the federal government to reopen community consultation for the Hunter Offshore Wind Project.
"He has indicated we are not getting a fair go here. He is backing us. They are trying to find better options and they are counting the numbers," Mr Radford said.
Mr Radford said there were varying positions within those opposed to the windfarms off Port Stephens.
"My belief personally is that most of the people want to see the environment impact statements and all the research done properly," he said.
"We started this campaign because we were worried we were going to lose our fishing ground. At the end of the day if it's the best thing for the environment and it's not going to affect the environment in any way with the animals, the changing of currents, the climate and everything else that goes with it then it should proceed.
"If the studies are done transparently by independent companies that aren't controlled by these massive multi-national companies and it comes back and says it's not going to affect the whales, it's not going to kill the birds, it's not going to affect the fish, it's not going to affect the currents then we would have to be open to it.
"If it comes back and it's all transparent, then OK we are going to be disappointed that we lose our fishing grounds, but it's the best thing for the environment.
"We are going to keep fighting ...until such time that the research is done properly."
The campaign has established a Stop Offshore Wind Farms Port Stephens Go Fund Me page.
