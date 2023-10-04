Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Environment

More than 1000 expected to attend Port Stephens offshore wind farms rally

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
October 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High profile Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce.
High profile Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce.

Organisers are expecting more than 1000 people to attend Saturday's rally against Port Stephens offshore wind farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.