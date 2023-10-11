A lifelong connection between Vera and Stockton Advertising Feature

Going strong at 102 years of age, Vera Redman loves her new room at Moran Stockton. Picture Supplied

With Stage Two of the Moran Aged Care facility at Stockton due for completion, residents are excited about the new rooms and resident spaces that will become available. Long time Stockton resident and centenarian, Vera Redman, recently moved into one of the newly refurbished rooms and said she absolutely loved it. "I am thrilled with my beautiful new room, I feel like I have won the lottery."



The Stockton local said the area would always be her home, having lived in the same house in Queen Street for 75 years before moving to Moran Stockton, formerly Stockton Westcott, in 2017. "I was born in Stockton, married in Stockton, and I am still here," she said.

Vera met her late husband Jim in her teens, with both keen on playing tennis and dancing. They married at age 20 and Vera said they were blessed to have celebrated over 50 married years together, along with welcoming two children Jill and Peter, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild into the world. Vera and Jim also spent many happy years playing bowls at Stockton Bowling Club where Vera later became a Club Patron.

A young Vera Redman who was always involved in the local community. Picture Supplied

Always community minded, Vera spent over 25 years volunteering at Stockton Wescott which has now become her home. As a volunteer she hosted lifestyle activities, morning teas, and enjoyed one on one time with residents. Vera was a very talented knitter, making beautiful hand knitted clothing items for family and friends, and her baby shawls featuring very fine and intricate designs. Vera also made and donated Hug Me Tight's https://freevintageknitting.com/free-shrug-pattern/coats140/hug-me-tight for premature babies.



Vera said that by the time she was ready for aged care, she knew exactly where she wanted to be and didn't hesitate to move into the home that was already a big part of her life. These days Vera, who is always immaculately dressed and is bright as a button, said she had some tips for a long and healthy life. "I have never smoked or drunk alcohol, and I like to keep busy and have fun."



Although Vera suffers from macular degeneration, she doesn't let that stop her doing things she loves, she is a regular participant in the lifestyle activities that are on offer at Moran Stockton, and enjoys the many photos of family and friends on display in her room.

