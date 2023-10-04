Wind damage warning for Hunter and coastal areas

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a gale warning for the Hunter coast.
A damaging wind warning is also in place for coastal and inland areas of the Hunter.
The gale warning applies to the Hunter coast, Sydney coast, Illawarra coast and Batemans coast/
A severe weather warning for damaging winds was issued at 4.45am for people in Illawarra, South Coast and parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, Metropolitan, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains and North West Slopes and Plains forecast districts.
The outlook for the Hunter is damaging winds possible during the morning. Winds northwesterly 30 to 45 km/h turning westerly in the morning then decreasing to 20 to 30 km/h in the evening.
