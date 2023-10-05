Footprints Podiatry wins Port Stephens Examiner local business of year award

This year's Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards top prize has been taken out by Footprints Podiatry.
Footprints Podiatry owner Piers Graham paid tribute to his staff and thanked his clients for voting for the business.
Mr Graham said it was a great honour to be chosen as business of the year from such a quality field of local businesses.
The company also won the Health Improvement Services award.
The prestigious Business Person of the Year was won by Jane Lestone from Pure Property Managment.
The Youth Award was won by Blair Hayter from Tilli Tadpoles Early Learning Centre.
The annual local business awards were held in front of a packed audience at the Soliders Point Bowling Club on Tuesday night
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.
"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
The Port Stephens Examiner will announce all the winners in a special Local Business Awards wrap around of the pager on Thursday, October 12.
