4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Located in the exclusive and gated community of the Pacific Dunes Golf and Country Club this enormous family home has everything you could need.
Four massive bedrooms, main with ensuite and WIR, cater for any growing family or those expecting a sudden influx of guests.
Three living areas provide everyone space and privacy to do as they please as a group or when enjoying a bit of 'me' time.
On top of that, this property boasts a home office big enough for two to work from home - perfect for the modern working couple operating remotely.
When the working day is done, this property has you well and truly covered for kicking back.
A brilliant covered alfresco area overlooks the backyard and pool that backs onto the picturesque 18th fairway of Pacific Dunes Golf and Country Club.
Talk about a brilliant summer vista!
When you've finished your round of golf, there's not worries storing the car or golf cart.
This property not only has a double garage but also extra room for the cart and even side access to get the cart in and out or to store the trailer.
Apart from its sheer size and exclusive location, this home is jam packed with quality inclusions.
Stone benches in the beautifully appointed kitchen make cooking a delight.
Polished timber floors throughout provide clean lines and elegance.
Carpets and paint have been recently updated while ducted air conditioning ensures year-round comfort and livability.
Being located within Pacific Dunes Golf and Country Club, you also get access to another community pool, tennis courts and many more facilities to keep the family busy.
As is becoming more and more common at the moment the vendors have committed elsewhere and need this property sold so they can move on to their new home.
"Move fast on this because the vendors are planning on spending their Christmas at the new house, giving you the chance to enjoy your Christmas by the pool," listing agent Ryan O'Connor from LJ Hooker Nelson Bay said.
"This large family home with inground pool overlooking the 18th fairway at Pacific Dunes, one of the finest golf courses in the Hunter, is sure to appeal to families and retirees alike.
"Located in booming Medowie, you're only seven minutes to the airport, 25 minutes to Newcastle and 25 minutes to the bay."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.