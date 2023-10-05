Former prime minister and prominent 'no' campaigner Tony Abbott has addressed a Hunter rally against the Voice to Parliament.
The former Liberal leader is on an advisory board for conservative lobby group Advance, which is campaigning against the Voice.
He supports constitutional recognition of First Nations people but not an Indigenous advisory body.
"If you make a mistake with a Constitution, you are stuck with it forever," Mr Abbott said on Thursday.
The rally, organised by Paterson Liberals and the Newcastle and Hunter for No campaign, was hosted at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.
Representatives from Newcastle and Hunter for No told the ACM 150 tickets were pre-booked. A slightly higher number appeared to be in the room.
Mr Abbott told the crowd he hoped Australians would "continue to make a contribution to the country" as "equal citizens".
"We are people who are concerned about our country. We want the best for our country, we want the best for everyone in our country, including Indigenous people," he said.
He said many "decent Australians" supported the Voice but the 'yes' campaign had become "ugly" and "reinforced separatism at the heart of Aboriginal disadvantage".
Mr Abbott felt "dozens, if not hundreds" of Indigenous groups were already consulted around parliamentary issues. He has been urging those against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament not to become complacent in campaigning.
Newcastle and Hunter for No campaign manager and former Liberal political candidate Blake Keating said last week it was "encouraging" polling was showing the nation would likely reject the Voice.
"But we're taking nothing for granted," Mr Keating said.
He believed the Voice proposal was "risky" and went much further than "just recognition".
Mr Keating said on Thursday night it was "truly heartening to see so many passionate individuals united in the pursuit for a fair and just Australia".
He said Mr Abbott's visit would boost the prospects for the 'no' campaign in the Hunter.
The proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice would be an independent and permanent advisory body giving advice to the Parliament and federal government on matters affecting First Nations people.
Pre-polling in the Hunter began on Tuesday and will run until the October 14 referendum. Across the country, 600,000 people had voted early, which the prime minister said was a good sign. "I take great heart in that, that Australians are eager to vote 'yes'," Anthony Albanese said.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.