Thousands of Hunter homes weren't built to withstand extreme heat but retrofits can help people avoid the dangers of heatwaves in an El Nino summer, experts say.
Renew Hunter Region Branch will run a free event this month in Hamilton, showing people ways to "stay cool and healthy at home".
Dr John Shiel and John L Hayes will speak at the event, which will highlight simple retrofits, appliance changes and behaviour adaptations to make homes more comfortable and safe in a heatwave.
Dr Shiel, who adapts buildings for climate change and extreme weather, noted reports that more than 61,000 people died because of heatwaves in Europe last year.
"We can guarantee excess deaths this summer in Australia," Dr Shiel said. "We're in for a bit of a torrid time and we have the world's worst homes - two-star. There's a lot of rubbish out there, especially fibro."
He cited his research for Beyond Zero Emissions that showed many "poor" houses in the Hunter.
It called for "deep retrofits of 52,800 houses" in the region over five years to a six-star energy rating, which would "virtually eliminate power bills".
"For Hunter residents, the cost of deep retrofits will range from $15,000 to $60,000, depending on the style and age of the home," he wrote.
Mayfield resident John L Hayes said retrofits of homes don't need to be expensive.
He put shade cloth up initially before growing "four layers of vegetation from the kerb to the house" to block the western sun.
On a hot day this week, he needed slippers and jeans because he was cold in his west-facing home office.
On the northern and eastern sides of his house, he built pergolas and grew deciduous vines. This protects the home from sun in the warmer months. In winter the leaves fall off and the home gets warmer.
Along with shade, he said insulation "where it can be done" was important, like in the ceilings. He can divide his living room in summer and winter with curtains on a track, so "if you're heating or cooling, you can just do part of the room because you're reducing the volume".
"In other rooms, you can close or open a door," he said.
He put polycarbonate sheets on the outside of his office windows to create "an air pocket", which had "the same effect as double glazing for nothing like the price".
"All these things can improve the comfort and economy of a summer and winter home."
He has air conditioning, but doesn't use it as much.
Dr Shiel suggests creating an efficient one-room "cool retreat" in the south-east corner of a home.
The free event will be on Sunday October 22 at 4pm at The Hive in Hamilton.
Visit renew.ecops.au/coolhomes to register.
