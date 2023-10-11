Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington promises updates on Tomaree Lodge future

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
October 11 2023 - 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tomaree Lodge.
Tomaree Lodge.

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington says the public will be kept informed of any developments in the use of Tomaree Lodge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.