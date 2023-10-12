What's on in Port Stephens

REFERENDUM DAY
PORT STEPHENS
Australians will head to the polling booths on Saturday, October 14 to vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum. There are many places to cast your vote across Port Stephens at schools, churches and halls, open from 8am to 6pm. Visit our website for a full list.
THE ANGELS
SHOAL BAY
Am I ever gonna see your face again? Australia's longest-lasting band The Angels will play Shoal Bay Country Club on Friday, October 13, celebrating five decades of music. Doors open at 7pm and it's an 18+ show. Tickets ($45) are at shoalbaycountryclub.com.au/the-angels-friday-13th-october.
SPRING FAIR
HEATHERBRAE
Head to Hunter Region Botanic Gardens on Sunday, October 15 for the Blooms and Beats Spring Fair. There will be a stunning array of native and exotic plants in full bloom, plus market stalls, live music, orchid displays and plant sales. It's on from 10am to 2pm, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids three to 15, and free for kids from zero to two.
MARKETS
PORT STEPHENS
This weekend brings the second Saturday of the month and the third Sunday, which means markets. Medowie Markets are on from 8am to 12.30pm on Saturday at the Bush N Bull Motel. Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are on from 9am to 3pm at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. The Garuwa Community Markets are on from 8am to 12pm at Karuah Public School.
SPRING SOUNDS
NELSON BAY
Enjoy live music in Nelson Bay during October and November with council's new Spring Sounds series. On Saturday, October 14 live music will be performed from 12pm to 2pm at Yacaaba Street, Nelson Bay. Next week, it will be on Saturday, October 21 from 5pm to 7pm at Magnus Street.
MENDING WORKSHOP
SALAMANDER BAY
Head to Tomaree Library on Saturday, October 14 for the free visible mending workshop, on at 10am. Learn hand-sewing stitches to bring new life into your clothes that might have a hole or tear. Bring your own item to repair. Sewing supplies will be provided. Register by calling the library on 4988 0670.
LITTORAL RAINFOREST WORKSHOP
STONEY RIDGE RESERVE
The Littoral Rainforest Workshop is on Saturday, October 14 from 8.45am-12pm at Stoney Ridge Reserve, Soldiers Point. The team from Trees in Newcastle will teach participants about seed collection, rainforest plant and weed ID, as well as outline the ecological significance & threats to littoral rainforest, especially the patch here which is a critically endangered vegetation community.Reserve your spot
CODING FOR KIDS
YOUR LIBRARY
Is your child keen on coding? Visit Raymond Terrace or Tomaree libraries on Thursday from 4pm to 5pm for the free Moonhack Coding for Kids workshop, for children from eight to 15. Moonhack is a fun, simple way to get into coding. Call Raymond Terrace (4988 0111) or Tomaree (4988 0670) libraries to register.
PARKRUN
FINGAL BAY
Parkrun is a positive and inclusive event where there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Runners and walkers complete a 5km course every Saturday from 8am at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay. For more information contact Tammy on 0419668540.
DIAMOND
Soldiers Point Bowling Club
A musical tribute to Neil Diamond' featuring Ty Penshorn. Sunday, October , 22 at 7pm. Tickets are $39.50. Book at reception on 4982 7173 or online at https://www.trybooking.com/CKFME
