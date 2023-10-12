Medowie 11-year-olds Luke Patroni and Jaxon Pickett are creating a slice of history after being selected to represent Australia in BMX.
The pair who are both members of the Lake Macquarie BMX club are part of the Australia Mighty 11 Tasman Test team to race in NZ on October 20-21.
The Australian team features the fastest four boys from qualifiers plus a reserve and the top four girls and a reserve and remarkably the two Medowie boys both got the nod.
Luke, who has competed at the world titles since he was seven, qualified in first place and will be team captain, while Jaxon is attending his first international competition.
However, he does have a NZ link with his father a Kiwi and family living there until they moved back to Australia a few years back.
"We are super proud of both boys as this is a huge achievement," Luke's mum and Lake Macquarie BMX secretary Leanne Young said.
The Mighty 11s is an international BMX competition between Australia and New Zealand, which started as a memorial event for a young Ipswich BMX Club rider who was killed in a car accident.
Riders must be 11 years old at the time of the race, which means that Australia will be sending a different team to the one that hosted and defeated NZ in Australia earlier this year.
Much more than a race, the Mighty 11s has become a cultural exchange with a series in each country involving a variety tours and cultural experiences.
Jaxon said he was excited about the opportunity to represent Australia and to be part of the team.
"I fly out on Saturday (October 14) and we will be training in the morning each day from Monday and then go out a do stuff with out hosts," said Jaxon who will be accompanied by his family.
Luke is running second in the Australian series at the moment.
The final leg of the series will be held in Shepparton in Victoria the week after the New Zealand competition.
The first two round of the Australian series were held in Western Australia, the next two in Sydney and the final round is in Victoria where Luke will be riding for the under-12 title.
Leanne said it had been a hectic few months with the family just returning from the world titles in Scotland.
She said Luke was undefeated going into the quarter finals before another rider crossed his path and forced him to crash.
"That's racing. Things like that happen," she said.
Jaxon has moved up the ranks over the past couple of years competing at state titles and taking part in his first two national rounds in Sydney earlier this year. He will also ride at Shepparton.
In other sports news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.