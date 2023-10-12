Port Stephens Examiner
Young Medowie BMX stars Luke Patroni and Jaxon Pickett off to NZ

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 12 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:22pm
Young BMX stars Jaxon Pickett and Luke Patroni will be representing Australia at the Mighty 11 Tasman Test in New Zealand on October 20-21.
Medowie 11-year-olds Luke Patroni and Jaxon Pickett are creating a slice of history after being selected to represent Australia in BMX.

