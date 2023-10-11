Port Stephens For Yes campaign manager Caitlin Macinante has expressed concern and disappointment at the way volunteers were treated at pre-polling in Raymond Terrace.
"On Friday in Raymond Terrace, I stood between a 16 year old volunteer who was being screamed at by grown men," Ms Macinante said.
"This is the product of reducing what should be a respectful, considered conversation down to slogans, leading with division and fear.
"We have had volunteers verbally abused and physically intimated throughout pre-poll, to a degree that is unprecedented.
"Most of our volunteers have been involved in campaigns across the political spectrum, over many decades. They all agree that there has never been such animosity.
"When did we lose the ability to respectfully disagree? It's hard to truly hear when people are yelling over the top of each other. Harder still when the loudest screams are catchy grabs of misinformation from the No campaign."
Ms Macinante acknowledged that only a minority of people were aggressive, but said there should be no place for that type of behaviour in modern Australia.
"I'm sure the vast majority of people intending to vote 'no' would be equally disturbed by this type of division- fuelled aggression.
"I acknowledge that just because you vote 'yes' doesn't mean you're a woke lefty, and just because you vote 'no' doesn't mean you're bigoted.
"All our campaign set out to do, was to help our community have an honest, informed and respectful dialogue, so that everyone can cast their vote with a clear head and open heart."
Ms Macinante said the Voice was not divisive in itself, but admitted politicians on both sides of the debate had not handled it well.
"Most of us will not be affected in the least. Indigenous people should not be denied this opportunity just because our politicians on both sides have not handled this well.
"A 'yes' vote will show that the we, as Australians, do not accept the disadvantage that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander experience with life expectancy, youth incarceration, poverty and poor education and employment opportunities should be 'situation normal'.
After decades of failed ideas and interventions that is a message our politicians need to hear.
"Forget all the noise and confusion that has obscured us from absorbing what it is we are actually voting on.
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice."
